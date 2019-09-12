The Food, Beverage and Tobacco (FBT) Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has appointed Chief Patrick Anegbe as its new chairman.

He holds the appointment alongside the position of President Association of Food and Beverages Tobacco Employers as well as the Chairman, Blenders and Distillers Association of Nigeria a sub-sectorial group of MAN.

Anegbe is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), a renowned distillery company in the country. Since he assumed the leadership of IDL as its MD/CEO, the company has witnessed a tremendous turnaround, having grown at the fastest pace both in turnover, profitability and brand portfolio than any other period since the founding of the company.

Chief Anegbe attended the Auchi Polytechnic, Edo state where he obtained Higher National Diploma (HND) in Electrical Engineering, Power/Machines options. He also bagged Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Lagos State University, Ojo.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School – Pan African University: IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain; Harvard Law School, USA; the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, USA; IMD Business School, Brazil and others.

The new Food, Beverage and Tobacco (FBT) Chairman is a member of NAFDAC Governing Council and a Knight of Saint Mulumba (KSM).