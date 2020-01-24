Romanus Okoye

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered that 25-year-old Emmanuel Eyo, be remanded in custodial centre, over alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl, Eyo, who resides on Oyenuga Street, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos State.Eyo, was charged with defilement.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, the defendant had sexual intercourse with the underage, who ran away from her guardian’s house as a result of maltreatment sometime in October 2017 at his residence.

He said: “The defendant took advantage of her homelessness and defiled her, in contravention of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which is punishable with up to life imprisonment”.

He told the court that a Good Samaritan saw the alleged victim and took her to the office of the Public Defender, Lagos State Ministry of Justice in Ikeja, where she narrated her ordeal.

Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant ordered that he be kept at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, Lagos, pending the advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and adjourned the case until April 23, for mention.