Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Johnson Ibrahim over the alleged murder of Isah Salihu.

Spokesperson for the command, David Misal, who disclosed this, said that the investigation is ongoing to unravel the motive behind it while the suspect is already providing valuable information on the other conspirators in the murder.

Misal said that the command was alerted by the locals that a dead body was found behind Grace Junior School in ATC area of Jalingo and on arrival at the scene, found the body and preliminary investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, who is currently in custody.

The community leader of the area Mr. Yandsam Dami, said that he was informed by his people that a dead body was found in the area and he quickly alerted the police, who promptly responded and took the body away.

Dami, however, noted that there was no sign of a struggle at the scene and the body did not bear any visible external injury and could have been dumped on the scene after the victim was already dead.