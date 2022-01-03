By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 35- year-old man, Eluyera Wasiu,for allegedly planning with his friend, Adeniyi Samuel, to kill his pregnant wife at Ogijo area of the state.

The suspects planned to kill the woman on New year day, but she was saved by divine intervention.

The Police said that the man has confessed how he tried to eliminate his wife with by poisoning her food, but failed before he contacted his friend who charged N10,000 for the job and he made a part pay of N5,000 but failed to execute the job.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,”the suspect and his accomplice, were arrested following a distress call received by t Divisional Police Officer(DPO)Ogijo Divisional Headquarters,from concerned members of public on the 1st of January 2022, that the two men were engaging themselves in a very serious physical combat at oponuwa area of Ogijo, and if they were not quickly arrested, it may lead to bloodshed.

Upon the distress call, the DPO CSP Muhammed Baba,quickly detailed his men to the scene, where the suspects were promptly arrested.

“It was during interrogation to know the cause of the fight that Adeniyi Samuel,opened up and informed the Police that Eluyera Wasiu, contracted him to kill his pregnant wife, Bola Taiwo. He stated further that Eluyera Wasiu, promised to give him N10,000 for the job, out of which he had already given him N5,000, to pay the balance on the completion of the job.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, Wasiu Eluyera was married to Bola Taiwo but they got separated due to irreconcilable differences. Wasiu later got married to another woman who is presently living with him. But somehow, he met with his former wife and they started going out together again which resulted to pregnancy.

“In order not to upset his new wife, Wasiu asked Bola Taiwo, to terminate the pregnancy the suggestion which was rejected by Bola Taiwo. Having tried all he could to abort the pregnancy to no avail, Eluyera decided to eliminate the woman and the pregnancy.

“In his confessional statement, he stated that he had twice bought food for her from one eatery and laced the food with poison, but the lady by providence did not eat the food. It was when all his personal efforts to kill her failed that he contracted Adeniyi Taiwo, to help him eliminate her. He confessed further that, he personally took Adeniyi to the woman’s house, and he gave him her picture for easy identification.

“But when he didn’t carry out the assignment as agreed, he demanded for the refund of the advance payment he made to him, and his refusal led to the fight which eventually led to their arrest”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full scale investigation into the case , saying that the the suspects would soon be charged to Court.