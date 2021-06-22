By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man for allegedly difiling his two-years-old biological daughter in Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin area of the State. Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a Statement ,said :”The suspect, Kingsley Achugbu ,35,was arrested by operatives attached to Festac Division of the Command, on Monday, for alleged sexual harassment of his wife’s house maid (name withheld) and his two-years-old biological daughter. “The house maid had reported the matter to the police at Festac Division, in company with Mrs Justina Nelson, of Children and Vulnerable Persons Network and the police swung into action immediately. The two- years- old survivor has been taken to the hospital for medical examination and expert report for further investigation. ” Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has however, ordered that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“CP Odumosu, has again vowed to fight sexual offences and domestic-based violence headlong in Lagos State.

“The Police boss made the pledge today while reacting to the case of alleged defilement the minor by her biological father and sexual harassment of his wife’s house maid.

” Odumosu, reiterated his zero tolerance for such sexual offences like rape, defilement, sexual harassment and assault, Domestic-Based Violence etc which have been the order of the day in our society; and promised to work hand in hand with relevant government agencies and non-government organisations to fight the societal menaces to a halt in Lagos State and by extension, in Nigeria.

“He also appealed to the general public to always report all cases of sexual harassment and assault and domestic-based violence to the police or any available relevant Government agencies and Non-Government Organisations for necessary action in order to get rid of the societal menaces in the state”.