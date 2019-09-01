Christopher Oji

The police have arrested a 34 -year -old man, Taiwo, for defiling a 15-year-old girl in .market square at the Bariga area of Lagos.

The police said that the suspect allegedly lured the teenage girl into the market and forced himself on her.

It was learned that the suspect was arrested by one of the guards attached to the market.

It was gathered that the guard had earlier suspected the movement of the suspect and trailed him to the market.

Lagos State Police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said that the suspect was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and that he has confessed to the Commission of the Crime.

“The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect will be charged to court after investigation is concluded” he added.