Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man, Ogundetu, for defiling his 12-year -old daughter (name withheld).

The arrest of the suspect followed a report by Obamuyiwa Semiu who reported at Imeko Divisional headquarters that the victim, a primary school pupil confided in one of her teachers that her father had been having carnal knowledge of her since last year.

Samiu also told the police that the victim reported that his father was threatening to kill her if she dared to tell anybody.

According to Samiu, when the victim could no longer bear the abuse, she reported to her teacher who in-turn informed him.

After Samiu’s report, the DPO Imeko division, CSP Monday Unuigbe, detailed his detectives to the suspect’s house where he was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the suspect who is a driver confessed to the commission of the crime.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, said an investigation revealed that the suspect had been separated from the mother of the girl for years and that the girl was the only product of the union. According to him, the victim had been taken to General Hospital for medical care and report.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.