Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has apprehended a man identified as Olusegun Abe for allegedly impersonating as Flight Lieutenant S A Abe.

The 34-year-old suspect had reportedly defrauded a family member of a late NAF pilot, Flight Lieutenant Ohai Idonije, who was recently killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

The impostor, who fully dressed in a Nigerian military woodland camouflage uniform, had earlier approached a sister to the deceased, Mrs Tola Gbadamosi, under the guise of being her late brother’s senior colleague at the NAF and promised to assist the family in claiming the benefits of the deceased.

Mrs Gbadamosi, who is a reporter with the Ondo State Government-owned Hope Newspaper said, ‘sometimes in May, the suspect came to my office to drop his contact and left instruction that I should call him, claiming to be my late brother’s colleague.’

However, the suspect was eventually arrested and already in NAF custody.

The suspect after being nabbed, said, ‘I don’t know what came over me. My pastor had told me he saw handcuffs in my hands, but I did not listen.’

It was gathered that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded on the allegations against him.