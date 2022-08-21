By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police command has arrested a man, Amoda Bola, 49,for allegedly impregnating his 14 years old biological daughter and forcing her into prostitution.

The suspect and five others who were allegedly paying money to him to sleep with the victim were arrested on May 17.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi (PPRO),” the suspect, a resident of Idi Oro Street, Ode Remo, was arrested following a complaint received from the victim, who reported at Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters, that her father with whom she have been living with for some years now, had been having carnal knowledge of her.She stated further that her father has also been inviting men to the house to have sex with her after which the men would pay him money.

“Upon the report, DPO Ode Remo Division, CSP Olayemi Fasogbon, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who first denied the allegations later confessed when the victim confronted him. His confession led to the arrest of five others, who have slept with the victim at different times on the invitation of her father.

The suspects are: Ahmed Ogunkoya 30, Muyiwa Adeoye 48, David Sunday Solaja 69, Emmanuel Olusanya,50, and Joshua Olaniran 50.The suspects have confessed having carnal knowledge of the 14 years old girl, and paid money to the father.

“The victim, whose mother had separated from the father years back and have been living with the father was practically turned to a prostitute by her father.

“She has been taken to State Hospital Isara Remo, where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.

The victim has insisted that it was her father who is responsible for the pregnancy been the only person who slept with her within the period she got pregnant”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti humans trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID), for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.