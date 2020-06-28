Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man for allegedly impregnating his teenage daughter at the Ikorodu area of the state.

The police also arrested another man for allegedly defiling his 14-years-old daughter while another man is held for allegedly raping his employer’s twins daughters.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) , DSP Bala Elkana , who gave a breakdown on how the crimes were committed said :” On June 12, at about 3:pm, Ikorodu police Station received a complaint from a member of International Female Lawyers ( FIDA), that Eke Kanu,61,of Ebute road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu ,was having unlawful sexual intercourse with his 19- years -old daughter (name withheld) without her consent. The survivor stated that her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was small and threatened to deal with her if she told anybody about the unholy act. She further stated that, when her father discovered that she was pregnant, he took her to a patent medicine store where she was administered some drugs and injection to abort the pregnancy.

“The survivor was taken to Mirabel Centre by the Police, for medical attention and forensic examination. The suspect was arrested and taken to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department( SCIID), Panti ,for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution”

Elkana ,said :”In a related development, on June 26, the Bariga police station received a report that Chibuike Kalu,33,of Amodu Street, Bariga, defiled his 14- years- old daughter (name withheld). The survivor was taken to Mirabel Centre, Ikeja, for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect was arrested and he confessed to the commission of the crime. He will be charged to Court.

” Yet,in another development, a Man, 26,was arrested for defiling his employer’s daughters at Aguda. On June 16, a woman in her mid-thirties (name withheld) reported at Aguda police station that her salesman, Chinedu Obi, 26 had sexual intercourse with her 12- years- old twin daughters (names withheld) when she left the two girls with him in her house. The suspect was arrested and he confessed to the commission of the crime. He stated that, he started having sexual intercourse with the girls in 2019.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu ,has ordered the transferred of the case to Gender Unit, State Headquarters, Ikeja, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution. The CP has advised parents not to trust anyone with their kids, especially female children. He further reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to continually apprehend sexual offenders, wherever they are in the State and make them face the full weight of the law. Together we can stop rape and all forms of sexual violence”, Elkana advised.