By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Ajibola Akindele, for allegedly raping a lady inside a Church.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim, who alleged that she sent her daughter to go and decorate the Church at Ita oshin area of Abeokuta together with the suspect on the April 16.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” the woman said that on getting to the church, they met some other women who came to sweep the church in preparation for Sunday service. But soon as those women left after sweeping the church, the suspect took advantage of being alone with the victim and forcefully had unlawful carnal of her right inside the church.

“Upon the report, DPO Lafenwa division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, detailed detectives to go after the suspect and bring him to justice. The detectives quickly moved in to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect who has since confessed to the crime.

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution”.