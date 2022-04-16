By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A middle-aged man, Sakiru Famuyiwa, was arrested on Good Friday for allegedly stealing two children during church service in the Ijeja area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspect was picked by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stealing the kids during a church service.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Ibara Divisional Headquarters that, while the Good Friday service was going on at celestial Church of Christ, Ijeja, the suspect and one other who is now at large, sneaked into the children department and stole two children; two and three years old.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Onyeyemi, ‘on their way out with the stolen children, a vigilant member of the Church sighted them and raised the alarm, consequence upon which the congregants pursued the suspects and apprehended one of them.

‘Upon the distress call, DPO Ibara division, CSP Nasirudeen Oyedele, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was rescued from an angry mob who was about to lynch him.’

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation. He also ordered that the accomplice must be hunted for and brought to book.