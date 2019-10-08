The police in Niger State have arrested a 40-year-old man, Samaila Shuaibu, for allegedly torturing his six-year-old son, Habibu, to death.

Alhaji Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the arrest in an interview in Minna, the capital of the state, yesterday.

He said that a good Nigerian from Unguwar Tunga Maje in Suleja Local Government Area of the state, where the suspect resides, reported the matter to the police.

The commissioner alleged that Shuaibu was giving his late son extra mural at home but beat him to death because the deceased did not perform well.

According to him, the suspect admitted that he tortured the son and never knew it would lead to his death.

“We have since commenced investigation into the case and the suspect will be charged to court,” Usman said.

The commissioner urged parents to desist from giving unnecessary punishment to children as those found doing that would be arrested and prosecuted.