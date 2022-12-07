The man allegedly assaulted by the President of Cameroon’s Football Association Samuel Eto’o, has explained what transpired between himself and the football star that led to the violent altercation.

An Algerian YouTuber said Momouni, in a video on Tuesday evening said he had asked Eto’o if he (Eto’o) bribed the referee that officiated the World Cup playoff between Cameroon and Algeria that saw Cameroon qualify for the 2022 tournament and the question infuriated him.

He said: “I’m at the police station to file a complaint against Eto’o. He hit me and someone with him pushed me. “I asked him how is Bakary Gassama (referee that took charge of African World Cup play off) and if he gave him a bribe. He then hit me and destroyed both my camera and mic.”

The YouTuber added that he has filed a complaint to the Qatari police on the assault.

The Cameroon FA president has been in the news recently for attacking a man outside a stadium in Qatar at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I will take my rights here in Qatar as it is a state of law. He did hit me in the chest, in the face and on my elbow,” Momouni added.

Eto’o however apologised for his outburst on his Twitter page on Tuesday evening, saying the violent altercation did not match his personality.

Eto’o wrote: “I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident.”

Algeria had filed a complaint over the performance of the referee in the qualifying play-off in Blida on March 28, in which Cameroon’s Karl Toko Ekambi scored the winner with the last kick of the match.