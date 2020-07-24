TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced one Sokariba Levi to 15 years imprisonment for cutting-off his uncle’s left wrist on June 18, 2007.

The convict committed the crime in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Levi was arraigned on three-count charges bordering on conspiracy, intention to cause grievous harm and inflicting grievous harm on his uncle, Jacob Chukwu.

The convicted person now 31 years old committed the crime in 2007, when he was 18 years old.

The trial Judge, Justice George Omereji, while delivering judgement on the matter, found Levi guilty on counts two and three after the prosecuting lawyer proved beyond reasonable doubt that he (Levi) committed the crime.

Levi was discharged of the first count of conspiracy.

Justice Omereji also sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for count two and five years imprisonment without hard labour for count three.

Justice Omereji ordered that the sentence would run simultaneously.

Speaking outside the court, the Principal State Counsel, Deima Tamuno, said the judgement will serve as justice for the victim of the crime.

He said the victim is permanently disabled due to the act committed by Levi.

Counsel for the convict, E. O. Chinda, said they would appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal.