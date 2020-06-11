Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on Thursday sentenced one Yusuf Kayode to three months imprisonment for impersonation.

Khobo explained that he convicted and sentenced Kayode based on the evidence before him and the plea bargain agreement between him and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“I have adopted the plea bargain agreement between the convict and EFCC in respect of this judgment and Kayode is sentenced accordingly to three months in prison.

“The $200, an HP Laptop, a Sharp TV set, two Samsung mobile phones and printed documents found in possession of the convict are all forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the judge said.

Earlier, counsel to the EFCC, K. Garba, had told the court that the convict was arraigned for impersonation.

Garba added that Kayode committed the crime in March at Kaduna.

The prosecutor further stated that the convict operated a fake email address to deceive unsuspecting white merchants.

According to the EFCC counsel, Kayode had defrauded a German businesswoman, Magdalene James.

He also said that the convict had been presenting himself to internet users as a woman.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 22A of the Advanced Free Fraud Act, 2006.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Act prescribes minimum of seven years jail term for anyone convicted. (NAN)