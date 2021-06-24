From John Adams, Minna

A Minna high court three, presided by Justice Abdullahi Mikailu has sentenced one Ugochukwu Unadumene of Ekosa in Angie local government of Niger state to life imprisonment for raping a female corps member.

UGOCHUKWU UNADUMENE was arrested by the police from divisional police headquarters, Agaie on the 3/05/2018 after the female youth corps member serving in Lapai, the headquarters of Lapai local government area had reported a rape case against the suspect.

The suspect had on the faithful day conveyed the corps member on a motorcycle lapai to Agaie but midway into their journey, diverted his victim to a bush and criminally assaulted and raped her.

The suspect was promptly apprehended and charged for criminal assault and rape before the presiding Judge, Justice Abdullahi Mikailu.

After three years of trial, Justice Abdullahi sentenced the suspect to life imprisonment without option or fine.

The judge held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the accused person thus-

“(a)For the offence of voluntary causing hurt without provocation – sentenced to one (1) year imprisonment without option of fine.

“(b)For the offence of rape – sentenced to life imprisonment without option of fine and to run concurrently.

His application for allocutus was however taken and rejected.

Meanwhile, the state police Command has assured members of the public that the Police and other security agencies in the State will not rest on its oars in tackling crime and criminality in our environment towards a safe and secured Niger State.