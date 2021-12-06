By Christopher oji

A man, Biodun Adebiyi, 30, has been arrested for allegedly beating a cigarette seller to death over N50 balance at Idiroko area of Ogun State.

The suspect a resident of Oladun street Ikotun Lagos, killed the 35-yesr-old Mukaila Adamu ,with a fist blow.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi:” The suspect was arrested on the December 5 ,following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional Headquarters by the father of the deceased, Adamu Abubakar, who reported that the suspect came to his shop at Ajegunle area of Idiroko at about 2 pm to buy cigarettes and his son Mukaila Adamu, attended to him.

“He stated further that at about 10 pm, the suspect came back and demanded for N50 balance. This led to argument between him and his son, and in the course of the argument, the suspect descended heavily on his son Adamu with fist blow,consequent upon which his son collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Upon the report, Dpo Idiroko division, CSP Shadrach Oriloye, quickly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The body has been deposited at a mortuary for autopsy .

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole ,has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation and diligent prosecution”.

