From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command is probing circumstances surrounding the killing of an 18-year-old girl by her lover.

The suspect, 27-years- old Promise Oliver David, was said to have beaten his baby mama, Esther Pascal, to death during a fistcuff at their residence along the Ebis Mechanic Road, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

According to investigations, the fight ensued between the deceased and the suspect over feeding and welfare of their two- year- old child.

Reports from residents of the area indicated that there have been frequent fights between the duo, which came to head on Sunday night as the deceased’s shouts for help rang through the night prompting neighbours to rush to their apartment to salvage the situation.

A resident said: “By the time few of us got to their door, it was locked from inside. But we forced it open and met the deceased on the floor. We quickly tried to revive her with water, thinking she fainted. But we discovered that she was dead. We immediately apprehended the man and alerted the police.”

While few residents claimed the man used a heavy object to hit the woman on the head, others claimed she was dealt a heavy blow.

Already some members of the representatives of the Gender Response Initiatives established by the wife of the Bayelsa State governor, Mrs. Glory Diri, have visited the scene of the crime.

Ms Dise Sheila Ogbise, who is the deputy coordinator of the Gender Response Initiatives, said the incident is unfortunate and called for more advocacy to end issues of domestic violence and violence against the girl child. The spokesman of the police command in the state, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, and said the suspect has been arrested by the operatives of the Ekeki Police division while further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile the police have arrested Mrs. Eniye Zuokemefa Peter over alleged complicity in last weekend killing of her husband, Enebraye Zuokemefa Peter.