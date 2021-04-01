From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A middle aged man has allegedly beaten a 14year-old boy to death at Aratunsi area of Oke-Aro in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that the man simply identified as “Kokoro” brought the boy from FUTA area of Akure to his house at Oke-Aro on Saturday alleging him of stealing a phone at a football viewing centre near FUTA.

An eyewitness confirmed that Kokoro who is a notorious thug in the area beat the boy from weekend till Monday inside his room .

The eyewitness said Kokoro did not allow anybody to rescue him and later dumped him at Aratunsi junction when he realised that the boy was unconscious.

He explained that the boy later died inside the room while being tortured.

It was further gathered that the suspected thug has run away to escape arrest but his landlord was said be under investigation by the landlord association in the area while a popular vulganizer was also alleged of complicity in the incident.

The body of the deceased was said to have been deposited at the state mortuary while police are investigating the matter.

Police authorities are yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.