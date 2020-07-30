Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 47-year-old man, Olabode Oluwaseun, has allegedly beaten his pregnant wife, Blessing, to death.

Olabode was said to have hit his late wife on the abdomen which led to her death and that of the unborn baby.

The accused was arraigned on a one-count charge before an Akure Magistrates Court. He was brought to court by men of the Ondo State Police Command.

He was alleged to have committed the crime on April 3 at number 56 Oke-Agba area, Akure by hitting his wife’s right side of the abdomen resulting to the her death and of the baby in the womb.

Police Prosecutor, Uloh Goodluck, informed the court that the offence was punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State.

Uloh said the case was a case of murder and urged the court to remand Olabode in police custody pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

Counsel to Olabode, A. Ololike, did not oppose application for the remand order.

Presiding Magistrate, N. T Aladejana, ordered Olabode to be remanded in police custody pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

He thereafter adjourned the case to September 8 for mentioning.