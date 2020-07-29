Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 47 year old man, Olabode Oluwaseun has allegedly beaten his pregnant wife, Blessing, to death.

Olabode was said to have hit his late wife on the abdomen which led to her death and the death of her unborn child.

The accused who was arraigned on a one-count charge before an Akure Magistrate Court was brought to court by men of the Ondo State Police Command.

He was alleged to have committed the crime on the 3rd of April at number 56 Oke-Agba area, Akure by hitting her right side of the abdomen resulting to the death of the unborn child and the mother.

Police Prosecutor, Uloh Goodluck informed the court that the offence was punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State.

Uloh said the case was a case of murder and urged the court to remand Olabode to police custody pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

Counsel to Olabode, A. Ololike, did not oppose application for a remand order.

Presiding Magistrate, N. T Aladejana, ordered Olabode to be remanded in police custody pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

He thereafter adjourned the case to September 8 for mentioning.