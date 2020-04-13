Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A middle-aged man, Eric Olowokande, has allegedly killed his wife with blows during a misunderstanding. The couple lived at Yaba Street in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State before the incident.

Sources in the town said Eric, a farmer, had quarreled with his wife, and in the fisticuffs that ensued, punched her on the head and killed her.

The wife, Mojere, allegedly died inside the house and her body was later taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Daily Sun gathered that the husband later ran to his farm for fear of being arrested by security operatives. However, he was eventually arrested and being detained by the police. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital, Idanre.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was aware of the incident but yet to confirm from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Idanre Division. He said: “The way you heard of the incident was the same way I heard of it. I sent message to the DPO in Idanre, but I am yet to receive any information from him.”