An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Friday remanded 31-year-old Godspower Johnson accused of beating his wife to death during a fight over sex.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Olatunji, ordered that Godspower should be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos, for the next 30 days pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the case.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 21, at 5:30p.m., at No. 28, Adekoye St., Igbo-Elerin, Ishashi.

He alleged that Johnson beat his wife, Deborah, aged 31, to death during a fight.

“The defendant wanted to make love to his wife, he inserted his two fingers into her private part which didn’t go down well with the deceased. A fight ensued leading the defendant to beat up his wife,” he said.

The prosecutor said that murder contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that Section 223 stipulates death sentence for the offence.

Olatunji adjourned the case until June 7 for mention.