Gilbert Ekezie

A man, Mr Godwin Edike, from Agbor in Delta State has called on the Chairman of Ika South Local Government to ensure that his family members are compensated for allegedly destroying economic trees and crops on their land in the process of constructing a drainage system which now runs through a piece of land belonging to them.

He said the damages meant a lot to his family members as that was their means of livelihood.

According to him, the drainage construction was a welcome development, but should have been done in a way that it would not create enormous hardship to their family and other affected. “We are not asking them to compensate us for the land, but our crops which they destroyed so that we can feed and take care of our families.”

Edike noted that his younger brother, Kingsley, who was around when the construction work was being undertaken two years ago, was heavily threatened by some security agents for asking for compensation.

“As a result of the threats, my younger brother, Kingsley Edike, ran away to save his life,” he said.