From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo
A welder, Nwadibia Obaji, popularly known as Busy, has been allegedly stabbed to death by one of his sons, Kingsley, at Umubo Village, Igboeze Onicha Community, in Onicha Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State.
The incident which occurred on Sunday, December 19, 2021, has left tongues wagging as it was sequel to a suspected mild argument between the two.
A resident of the area, Sylvester Oduma told Daily Sun that there was tranquility in the village until when people’s attention was drawn by heavy shouts from the victim’s compound.
According to him, upon his arrival at the scene of the incident, Nwadibia who had already prepared for church service was found in the pool of his blood and on enquiries from their immediate family members, it was discovered that Kingsley allegedly perpetrated the heinous act.
Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah who confirmed the incident said that the accused person caused his father’s death by chopping off his head with machete. She disclosed that he is presently cooling his feet in police custody while investigation has commenced.
Oduma claimed that the trouble was remotely caused by the victim’s refusal to provide his assailant with an undisclosed amount of money which the young man had earlier requested. The development did not go down well with the son until the fateful day that they engaged each other in open quarrel: “When they were exchanging verbal abuses, the welder never envisaged any attack until after he was about to leave his com- pound for church, unexpectedly, his son rushed him with a well-sharpened dagger and stabbed him to death.”
The accused person, in his confessional statement alleged that he was provoked to anger by his father’s action whom he said was fond of issuing death wishes to him whenever there was a quarrel involving two of them: “As we were verbally abusing each other, my father told me that I will surely go in the same as one of my elder brothers who had died in the time past, I also retorted that if the death should come, it will first of all happen to him being the oldest in the family.
“But when he kept on wish- ing me untimely death, I became annoyed that I could not control myself until I stabbed him.”
Leave a Reply