Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A man behind a fake video of President Muhammad Buhari’s alleged marriage to a second wife, Kabiru Muhammed, has been arraigned in Kano.

The accused was on Tuesday arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) before Magistrate Court 72, Nomansland, in Kano.

He was charged for contravening Section 392 and 393 of the Kano Penal Code, which upon conviction by the court attracts a maximum of three years imprisonment.

He was brought to court amid tight security mounted by a team of security operatives.

A few months ago, a purported story of President Muhammadu Buhari’s supposed wedding to one of his cabinet ministers was circulated on social media by an unidentified source.

The fake news suggested that the President was to wed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Faruk, on a Friday.

The fake wedding story attracted huge interest across the country and took some time before it was refuted by authorities.

A source claimed that the DSS was invited into the case following a complaint by the Minister, adding that the Service, upon the receipt of the complaint, promptly investigated the matter and traced the source of the mischief to Kabiru Muhammed.