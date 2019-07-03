Sunday Ani

Residents of Corporation Estate, Mile 2, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State are in rude shock, following the brutal murder of a young lady at the estate on Monday night allegedly by one of the residents.

The man, whose name is not known to any of the residents, allegedly butchered a young lady in his apartment at No 55 A, Corporation Estate, Mile 2, on Monday night.

When our reporter visited the estate, yesterday morning, residents were seen in groups discussing the incident.

The security man, who manned the security post on the fateful day, told our reporter that the young man had only lived in the estate for just three weeks.

He said: “At about 11:45pm on Monday, July 1, an occupant of Block 55A, Corporation Estate, Mile 2, Lagos, came in with a young lady. There is no restricted time for residents to come in or go out, so we opened the gate for them. Within a couple of hours, he was accompanied to this gate by some residents, including his neighbour. They said somebody was shouting inside the man’s house and since they don’t share the same apartment with him, they came out to know what was happening. As they came out, they saw the man coming out of his apartment. They asked him if he was with anybody in his apartment but he denied. They asked him where he was headed to at that time of the night, he said he was going out to buy something. They were not satisfied with his answer, so they followed him to the gate.”

According to the security man, when residents got to the security post, they asked them not to allow the man out of the gate and demanded to know why they opened the gate for him. “At that point, they asked us if we knew him. We said we know him. They asked us if he came in with anybody and we told them that he came in with a lady. Meanwhile, he had earlier denied that anybody was with him in his apartment. So, at that point, they forced him back to his house. On getting to his house, there was blood everywhere, and further search revealed the body of a young lady under the staircase. He had already butchered her and she was dead. No part of the body was removed at that point. We raised alarm and members of the estate, including the residents associations chairman, all came out. They contacted policemen from the Festac division, who promptly came and took the man away. He is still at the Festac police station waiting to be transferred to Panti. The lady’s corpse is still in his apartment, with some policemen guarding the place,” he stated.

Another security man added that the apartment belongs to the suspect’s brother, who travelled out of the country. The suspect, according to the security man, said he picked the victim from a drinking joint around the Apple Junction.

The suspect told residents who gathered that fateful night that he was contracted to do the job by a certain man at Mile 2. On further question, he was said to have denied knowing the address of the person that sent him.