From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A middle-aged man has been caught dumping a fresh male body with suspected machete cuts on it.

The suspect identified as Israel Israel, who claimed to be a native of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, was apprehended on Friday, while carting away a truck used in dumping a fresh male body on the Cherubim Road Bridge, Mile 3 Diobu axis in Port Harcourt.

A local security personnel in the area, Richman Jogwe, said the suspect was apprehended with the truck used in dumping the dead body.

Jogwe said: “This truck was used in dumping a dead body with machete cuts in the face, head, leg and hands. So, in early hours of today, this man came to take the truck, and we got him arrested.”

He further disclosed that the suspect had been handed over to the Nkpolu Divisional Police Headquarters, Mile 3 Diobu, for interrogation.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), told journalists he was aware of the incident, but had no detailed information.

Omoni was quoted as saying: “I am aware that the man who brought the truck has been arrested. When I get the full details, I will let you know.”

