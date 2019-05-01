Manchester City and Liverpool have joined the race to sign Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze in the summer, according to reports in the United Kingdom.

The Daily Mail said the Premier League title contenders have both identified the talented 19-year-old as a potential summer signing after monitoring his progress over the past year.

This season, Chukwueze has been one of the revelations, not just in La Liga, but in European Football, scoring eight goals in 36 matches for Villarreal’s first team.

Although the winger is valued in the region of 60 million euros by the Yellow Submarine, the transfer fee shouldn’t be a problem for the top English clubs due to their financial might.

Liverpool have sent their representatives to monitor Chukwueze several times this season with a view to a bid for his services.

The 19-year-old has been included in Nigeria’s provisional squad list for the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup, but it remains to be seen if he will report for international duty, as he also wants to represent the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Leicester City and Arsenal are Chukwueze’s other suitors in the English Premier League.