Manchester City fired the first shot in its battle for supremacy with rivals, Liverpool on Sunday, as the club snatched the Community Shield with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling gave City a first half lead before Joel Matip grabbed a late equaliser for Liverpool in the annual curtain-raiser to the English top-flight season.

In the shoot-out, City keeper, Claudio Bravo saved from Georginio Wijnaldum, with Gabriel Jesus driving in the winning kick after successful efforts from Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The celebrations from City’s players and fans showed inflicting an early psychological blow on Liverpool was a moment to savour, regardless of the supposed warm-up status of the glamour friendly.

“An incredible final from both sides. We had real good moments, but in the last 15 minutes, we were exhausted and they had chances to win the game,” Guardiola said.

“It was a good test for both teams. It’s nice for the players to realise what they will face this season.

“At this level, the difference is nothing, just one penalty. The first title of the season is ours.”

With City installed as favourites to win the title for a third successive season and Liverpool expected to present the strongest challenge to Pep Guardiola’s side, their meeting on the eve of the season was a window into what to expect this term.