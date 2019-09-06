Manchester City has extended its partnership with PZ Cussons’ soap brand, Premier Cool to be the club’s official Personal Care Partner in Nigeria. The announcement was made at an event in Nigeria during the Club’s global trophy tour.

Through this partnership, Premier Cool had released City-branded personal care products in Nigeria, as well as digital and on-pack promotions to engage with fans and consumers.

Premier Cool has also hosted football training sessions across Nigeria, hosted by City coaches and using the Club’s football methodologies.

Premier Cool was launched in Nigeria in 2010 and has recently been relaunched to the market. Senior vice president of partnerships for City Football Group, Damian Willoughby, commented, “Nigeria is an exciting market for Manchester City – the passion for football is huge and City’s fanbase is growing rapidly. This partnership with PZ Cussons is bringing City right into people’s homes and we are excited to further grow our presence in Nigeria alongside the Premier Cool brand.”

Brand and Activation Manager, Premier, Eniola Ogunlade, said: “After working seamlessly together for the past four years, we can proudly say that it has been a mutually beneficial relationship.