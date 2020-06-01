Manchester City has joined the list of clubs interested in signing Samuel Chukwueze in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish sports daily, AS.

The Citizens had been closely monitoring the development of the Nigerian international, since he broke into the Villarreal first team.

But Pep Guardiola’s side was not the only Premier League club tracking the right winger, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool also keeping tabs on the Diamond Academy product.

An interested club has to pay Chukwueze’s €100 million (N46 billion) release clause for the deal to go through amid speculation that Chelsea had lined him up as an alternative to the expensive Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho.

The Super Eagle had renewed his contract twice since transferring to Villarreal and now has a deal that runs until June 30, 2023.

Chukwueze had 68 games under his belt for Villarreal’s first team, scoring 12 goals and setting up seven others.