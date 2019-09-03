For many lucky fans who may never have the chance of stepping into the Etihad Stadium, let alone come close to the silverware won by Manchester City this past season, the weekend was an unforgettable one for them, courtesy of Nigerian Breweries Premium Brand Star, Lager.

Star Lager, the official beer partner for Man City in Nigeria, at the weekend, hosted the club’s fans and loyal consumers to an exclusive unforgettable experience at the Heineken House, Ikoyi, as the English champions continued their worldwide trophy tour.

In a cozy atmosphere befitting of a winning club like Manchester City and a winning brand like Star, fans were availed the opportunity to come up, close and personal with the six trophies won by the Cityzens last season and also have a good time with club legend, Micah Richards.

Head of Partnership Marketing (EMEA) at City Football Group, Tom Boyle, showered encomiums on Star Lager as he reckoned that the partnership with the premium brand has buoyed well and led to an astronomical increase in City’s fan base in Nigeria.

“Our partnership with Star Lager and the others have really helped us grow the Manchester City brand in Nigeria, and I’m particularly thrilled to be here alongside one of our club’s legends, Micah Richards, to celebrate the success that the club has had over the 12 months, an unprecedented success winning six trophies across the men’s and women’s team,” he said.

On his part, club legend, Richards, also thanked fans in Nigeria for their love for Manchester City fueled by the Star Lager partnership.

“Since we came in, we have been shown love by everybody, everyone has nice things to say about us and we are well encouraged,” the former England international stated.

Richards, who was part of the iconic Man City team that won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion in 2012, said he hopes to be back soonest with the champions league trophy to celebrate with the fans in Nigeria.