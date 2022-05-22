Manchester City will aim to wrap up the Premier League title when Aston Villa pays a visit to the Etihad Stadium for today’s final-day showdown but Liverpool is still full of hope to spoil their title party.

The Citizens currently hold a one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table, while the Lions still have the slightest hope of finishing in the top half.

A few Man City fans may have prematurely gotten bottles of champagne out when Nathan Redmond gave Southampton the lead against Liverpool, but the Reds turned the tie around to ensure that the race for glory would go right down to the final day.

Pep Guardiola’s side would have only needed a point this weekend had they secured victory over West Ham United, but a disjointed side went 2-0 behind to Jarrod Bowen’s brace before Jack Grealish and a Vladimir Coufal own goal rescued a point for the league leaders.

Regardless of what happens during Liverpool’s meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, victory for Man City would see them lift the Premier League trophy for the sixth time in 11 seasons, and a draw would also suffice if Jurgen Klopp’s side slips up.

Guardiola will certainly not set his side up to draw, though, especially with City now finding the back of the net at least twice in their last eight Premier League matches, and their unbeaten run in the top flight now stands at 11 games.

The Citizens have also eased to three consecutive home wins over Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford and Newcastle United in the past few weeks – scoring 13 goals and conceding just one – and Guardiola’s 100% record of five wins from five on the final day is also on the line here.

Steven Gerrard never won a Premier League title at Liverpool, but the Villa boss could now win the title for Liverpool, who are relying on their legendary midfielder to silence the Etihad crowd with his fatigued crop on the final day.

