Manchester City is reportedly prepared to make Erling Braut Haaland the highest-paid player in the Premier League should he decide to move to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The Citizens are believed to be leading the race for the 21-year-old’s signature, while La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid is also keeping tabs on his situation.

According to the Daily Mail, Man City and Haaland’s representatives have already discussed personal terms and the striker is set to earn in excess of £500,000 per week should he choose to move to England this summer.

The report added that a decision over the Norway international’s potential transfer from Borussia Dortmund could be made within a month’s time.

The highest earners in the Premier League at present are believed to be Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who are both receiving around £385,000 per week, but Haaland’s potential salary would see him rocket to the top of the standings.

Haaland, who is expected to leave Dortmund this summer, will see a release clause in his current deal, worth in the region of £63m, become active at the end of the season.