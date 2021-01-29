GOTV customers can look forward to another football weekend with live action from the 2020/21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons on SuperSport for matches scheduled for 29 January to 1 February 2021. The top clash from the Premier League this weekend is the meeting of Manchester City and Sheffielld United at 4pm on Saturday, showing live on SS Select 2. Manchester City will back themselves for another three-point haul when they host Sheffield United. At 9pm, Southhampton vs Aston Villa will also air live on SS Football (channel 31). SuperSport is the only

place to get English com- mentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Barcelona host Athletic Bil- bao at the Camp Nou on Sunday 31 January at 9pm live on SS La Liga (channel 32). Elsewhere in the Spanish top flight for this Satuday, champions Real Madrid will back themselves in a home clash with Levante, airing live on SS La Liga (channel 32) at 4:15pm, while title favourites Atletico Madrid will feel similarly confident for their trip to Estadio Ramon de Carranza, to tackle Cadiz. This clash will air live at 4:15pm on SS La Liga (channel 32)