From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A suspected drug addict, Osondu Nwigwe, has allegedly clubbed his town’s woman, Mrs. Regina Nwokpoku, to death, at Ndufu Achara Community in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Daily Sun reporter who visited the place was told by the bereaved husband, Donatus Nwokpuku, that his wife was allegedly killed by the same miscreant whom the woman had been assisting before the incident.

He added that, on Monday preceding the sorrowful Tuesday, July 8, a posthumous funeral was held in his compound in honour of a departed family member, and, during the event, Regina, who had cared for the accused person, provided Nwigwe with a special food apart from the refreshment given to the guests.

The woman, who never anticipated any form of misfortune in the early hours of the following morning, left her house to pick bush mangoes without knowing that Nwigwe was trailing her, until she had gone far away from her compound, before he struck.

He said the assailant kept on hitting the woman intermittently on her head with a plank, until she gave up the ghost inside the bush.

The dejected man further said that after many hours and he could not find his wife in the compound, which was unusual of her, he became apprehensive and embarked on searching from one bush mango tree to another, and, in the process, he saw the victim already dead in the pool of her blood.

