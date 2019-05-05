Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tragedy struck in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday as a 57-year-old woman identified as Mrs Ajimo, was allegedly killed by his son, Ayotunde Gbenga Opeyemi.

Sources said late Ajimo, a mother of five had three children in Ikare- Akoko before she re-married in Akure.

Gbenga, was one of the three children who killed her mother in Akure and escaped to Ikare-Akoko where he stayed with his grandmother at Oyinmo quarters of the town.

It was learnt that when he suspected that efforts were on to arrest him and hand him over to the police, he reportedly sneaked out from the kitchen and took his life by hanging himself.

Sources said it was a relation that saw Gbenga’s body dangling where he hung himself.

Police in Ikare-Akoko confirmed the report, adding that investigations had commenced on the matter.