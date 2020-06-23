Christopher Oji

A man has committed suicide after stabbing his live-in lover to death at Victory Park Estate in Lekki area of Lagos.

A police source said the couple were always quarrelling over an undisclosed matter.

The police source said the family moved into the estate about a month ago. According to the source, “the incident happened on Sunday but they were seen jogging together on Saturday night June 20.

“On Sunday afternoon, neighbours close to the couple’s apartment heard loud music emanating from their home and this lasted for many hours.

“The neighbours went to the estate office to complain about the loud music and insisted the estate officials go there and caution the couple.

The estate authorities went to the couple’s compound to appeal to them to turn down the volume of the music coming from their apartment and met the ugly situation.”

Lagos State police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, said: “At about 4am, the Ilasan Police Station received information that a couple identified as Olamide Alli, 25, and Chris Ndukwe, 39, were found dead in the man’s residence at road 5, House 16a, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan. A team of homicide detectives was deployed to the scene and the crime scene was preserved for forensic analysis. The woman was found lying in the pool of her blood with deep cuts on her head. “The man’s mouth was foaming with whitish substance. It is alleged that the man stabbed the woman to death with kitchen knife and, thereafter, drank some poisonous substance. Two blood stained kitchen knives, two empty bottles of the poisonous substances, three empty cans of red bull energy drink and a plier were recovered from the scene.

“The two bodies were removed and deposited in a public mortuary for autopsy. Information gathered form some family members revealed that the couple were in relationship for over seven years, though not married. They have two boys, seven and three. The relationship is described as complicated, as the couple were on and off over the years. While the man lives in Victory Point Estate Ilasan, the woman lived in Ogba. The woman visited the man alongside her 22- years-old sister, a night before the incident, on his invitation. Her sister was the first to have noticed that the couple were dead and raised the alarm.

“In her statement, she was woken up by a loud music from the room where the corpses were found, as herself and the kids slept in a different room. It is not yet clear what might her triggered the murder.