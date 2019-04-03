Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A 30-year-old man, Chika Chukwumezie, has committed suicide at the back of his compound at Ubahuekwem Ihiala in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

The cause of his suicide has not been ascertained, but neighbours found Chukwumezie’s lifeless body hanging on an orange tree at the back of his house before they raised the alarm.

A source from the village said that the corpse has been thrown into the thick forest at midnight and efforts were ongoing to bring in traditionalists who will cut the orange tree and sanctify the compound.

He said that history has it that his uncle about a century ago committed the same suicide also at young age, describing the action as a taboo in the community and that the gods of the land have to be appeased to avert further calamity.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that the Police Command had commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suicide of the young man.