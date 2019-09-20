Christopher Oji

A 25-year-old man, Kehinde Muse, has allegedly committed suicide for being jilted by his girlfriend in Surulere area of Lagos.

Muse was said to have locked himself in his room and allegedly drank a poisonous substance, Sniper.

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said Muse was rushed to the hospital, but he died on arrival.

Elkana said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had earlier sent a suicide text message to his ex- girlfriend, Rasheedat, 21, informing her that he would take his life as she had decided to quit the relationship. The said girlfriend promptly informed his family about the text message Muse sent to her. Muse’s family members rushed to his house, broke the door and found him unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, but he died before they arrived the hospital. His body has been deposited in the mortuary.”