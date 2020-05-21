The Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), has congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff to the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement signed by the president of the association, Mansur Ahmed, noted the remarkable successes that Gambari recorded over the years, particularly as an economist, academician and a distinguished diplomat, and expressed hope that the nation will gain immensely from his wealth of experience and global exposure. Extending the association’s hand of cooperation to the new CoS, Ahmed said MAN was looking forward to strengthening the existing cordial relationship with Gambari’s office for the sustenance of continuing advocacy, expansion of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, growth and development of the economy.

Ahmed prayed that God will continue to grant Gambari more wisdom, good health and strength for a successful tenure.

