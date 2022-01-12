From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A businessman, Prince Julius Osiri has added to the esthetics of his ‘Small London’ community of Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State by constructing and handing over a street to his people.

Known as NEO Street, the newly asphalted road located near the popular Abiriba Junction along the Umuahia-Ohafia-Arochukwu highway, was done by Julius in honour of his father, Nwojo Egbegbu Osiri, who died in 2014.

The project was recently commissioned and handed over to the leaders and members of Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU) for proper management. Expectation is that it not only to add to the beauty of Abiriba Enachioken but also enhance free flow of traffic in the community.

Julius said that it was the culture of Abriba people to develop their homes, irrespective of government’s assistance or not: “This is the spirit of an Abiriba man in action. If you cannot do much, you can at least do a little to improve your community. It must not really be a long distance road. Just try to impact your community in any area you find yourself.”

He explained that his father left a good legacy in his service to God and man, hence, the decision to immortalise him with the newly asphalted street.

Receiving the road, President-General of Abriba Communal Improvement Union, Chief Charles Ejieke praised Prince Julius for tarring road, explaining that the development was in line with the communal transformation culture of Abiriba people.

He promised that the street, like others in the community, would be in good care of the union under his watch as the President General: “Based on our policy in Abiriba, we don’t believe in waiting for the government do everything for us. We are known for embarking on several communal projects towards transforming the lives of our people and further improving the beautiful outlook of our great town, Abriba.”

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Emeka Wogu, who was the special guest at the ceremony, encouraged other Abians to emulate Prince Julius, in attracting development to their areas.