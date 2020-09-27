Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

A 46-year-old man, Ifeanyi Atogu, has said he was under the manipulation of the devil when having unlawful carnal knowledge of his friend’s 7-year-old daughter.

Police Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the suspect allegedly lured the girl, who is a deaf, and defiled her.

He said: “On the 24th of September, 2020, police operatives attached to 3-3 Division, arrested one Ifeanyi Atogu, aged 46 years, of Ofenta Nsugbe, in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.

“The suspect allegedly lured the girl, who is deaf and dumb, and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Police detectives took the victim to the hospital for medical examination, where penetration was confirmed by the medical doctor.

“Meanwhile, the suspect voluntarily confessed and attributed his action to the devil’s influence and manipulations.”

Mohammed said the case had been transferred to the state criminal investigation department for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution of the suspect.