David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A 35-year-old artisan in Ichi, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been arrested by the police for defiling an eight-year-old primary school girl at her compound.

Mother of the victim said the suspect, whose name was given as Tochukwu, took advantage of the fact that he was engaged to do some plumbing job at the residence, where parents of the victim were tenants, to perpetrate the alleged act.

She said she sent her little girl to get some food from the kitchen, when she came back from school last Friday, while the suspect was busy with his plumbing job near their apartment.

She explained that while the girl wasted some time, she (the mother) dozed off at the sitting room.

The victim said the suspect waylaid her as she was going to ease herself before going to the kitchen and allegedly began to touch her and finally defiled her in the presence of her six-year-old younger brother, who later reported the act to their mother hours later.

Father of the victim, Chinwendu Elom, a trader said it was discovered that the girl was bleeding from her private part and was rushed to a private hospital for medication.

As at the time of filing this report, Elom said no laboratory test had been conducted on the victim to ascertain her health status.

He also said the incident was reported at Ichi Police Station, where the suspect has been detained for further investigation.