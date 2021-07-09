From Ben Dunno, Warri

A 26-year-old sales girl, (name withheld) who allegedly followed her boss’ husband to an hotel, at Odibo Extention, in Igbudu market area of Warri South Local Council area, which led to a sex romp that later claimed the life of the man, has been arrested by the police in Delta.

The deceased, who is in his early 40s and simply identified as Okpako, was reported to have become unconscious at about 6: 45pm, on Tuesday, after a marathon sex with his mistress in his hotel room.

The cry for help by the mistress attracted the attention of the hotel management who tried to resuscitate him but could not, as the first aide administered on him was an effort in futility.

