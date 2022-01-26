From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man has reportedly died during a sex bout with a female partner suspected to be a commercial sex worker.

The incident happened in Jesse in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The yet to be identified victim was said to taken the sex partner to a friend’s house ostensibly to have fun, only to be stretched out dead.

The commercial sex worker who has since absconded with the victim’s ATM card and phone, was said to have rushed to the a hospital in the community.

This is even as speculations were rife the sex worker could have poisoned him.

It could not be ascertained how many rounds of sex the deceased had before the unfortunate incident occured.

Contacted however, on Wednesday in Asaba, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe said his office was yet to receive a report on the incident.