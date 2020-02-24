Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A 40-year-old man identified as Paul (surname withheld) reportedly died during a sex romp at a hotel on Awka Road, Inland town, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Our correspondent gathered that the man allegedly ingested sex-enhancing drugs before engaging the lady in the hotel before his sudden collapse and death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said that the man was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“On the 24/2/2020 at about 00:03 am, the manager of […] hotel in Onitsha reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha, that one Paul, ‘m’, aged about 40 years of Ogboliolosi off Awka Road, Inland town, Onitsha, allegedly took a lady to the hotel and lodged,” the police report stated.

“Minutes later, the lady came out shouting for help and the hotel management who went to the room and discovered the man gasping for breath rushed him to St Charles Boromeo Hospital, Onitsha, for medical attention where the victim was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“The lady also claimed that the victim’s organ refused to stand initially, so he took drugs in her presence and that after sometimes the male organ got erect and they started the show, but while having the intercourse, she noticed that the man was behaving strangely, hence she ran out and shouted for help.

“Meanwhile, the scene was visited by police detectives attached to CPS, Onitsha, and photographs of the victim obtained. [There were] no marks of violence on the deceased body but some drugs were discovered in the hotel room, reasonably suspected to be sex-enhancement drugs.

The police report continued that the “corpse of the victim has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The lady was arrested while investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident please,” Mohammed stated.