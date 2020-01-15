Tony Osauzo, Benin

A man, identified as Sunday Patrick, 25, has drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Benin.

It was learnt that Patrick went to swim at the Mega Touch Hotel swimming pool and got drown before help got to him.

He was reported to have been confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

A staff at the hotel, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident was unfortunate and shocking.

The staff said it happened at about 6:30pm even as many of the staff were said to have ran away to avoid being arrested.

It was gathered the hotel manager was detained for questioning.

Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the mother of the deceased, Rose Patrick, reported the incident at about at 7pm, adding that investigation into the death is ongoing.